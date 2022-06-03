Blackmon went 4-for-5 with a run and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Braves.

The veteran drove in Colorado's first run with a first-inning single and collected another RBI with a single in the fifth. This was his second four-hit performance of the campaign, though he's still on pace for a career-worst .251 batting average. Blackmon has picked things up of late, however, slashing .400/.471/.500 with a home run and seven RBI over his past seven games.