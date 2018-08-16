Blackmon is out of the lineup against Atlanta on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blackmon will take a seat for just the second time since July 1 as David Dahl gets a start in center field in his stead. Across 13 games this month, Blackmon is hitting .151/.224/.208 with just one extra-base hit (a home run) and two RBI while striking out 15 times. Manager Bud Black will give him a chance to clear his head as the Rockies begin a big four-game set against the Braves.