Blackmon went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Blackmon scored on a Nolan Arenado homer in the fourth inning and a Daniel Murphy single in the eighth after previously plating Trevor Story with the aforementioned double. Tuesday was the sixth consecutive multi-hit game for Blackmon, who is 17-for-23 with two homers, eight RBI and 10 runs scored in that span. The outfielder has hit safely in 15 straight games, and now owns a .500/.527/.721 slash line with three homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs scored in 17 contests in 2020.