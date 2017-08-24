Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Reaches 30-homer mark
Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.
Blackmon came in hitting just .281 on the road, but bucked that trend with a three-hit effort here. His third-inning long ball gave the leadoff man sole possession of the team lead just two frames after Nolan Arenado tied him at 29. On a negative note, he was also picked off second base in this one.
