Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Reaches 30-homer mark

Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.

Blackmon came in hitting just .281 on the road, but bucked that trend with a three-hit effort here. His third-inning long ball gave the leadoff man sole possession of the team lead just two frames after Nolan Arenado tied him at 29. On a negative note, he was also picked off second base in this one.