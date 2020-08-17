Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two walks Sunday against the Rangers.

Blackmon drove in his first run of the game on an infield single in the second inning. He followed that up with double deep to right field in the fourth frame to record his 22nd RBI of the season. After two rare hitless performances, Blackmon collected hits in each of the Rockies' final two games of their weekend series. For the campaign, Blackmon is now hitting .446/.489/.663 with three home runs and 19 runs scored across 92 plate appearances.