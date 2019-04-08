Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Reaches base four times
Blackmon went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, one RBI, a run scored and two walks in Sunday's 12-6 loss to the Dodgers.
It's been a slow start for Blackmon as his two extra-base hits on Sunday matched his total in nine previous games this season. He bumped his on-base percentage to .356, much more in-line with the .358 he posted last season.
