Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in Friday's 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Blackmon reached base three times on two singles and a walk Friday. He scored the first run of the game on a first-inning single by C.J. Cron. The outfielder struggled to start the season, but is batting .328 in May. He is slashing .246/.344/.351 with two home runs, 21 RBI and 15 runs in 154 plate appearances.