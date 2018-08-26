Blackmon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Blackmon will head to the bench for only the third time since the start of July, and is slashing .288/.337/.511 with nine home runs in that stretch. Matt Holliday will start in left field for the series finale, shifting David Dahl to center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories