Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Receives breather Sunday
Blackmon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Blackmon will head to the bench for only the third time since the start of July, and is slashing .288/.337/.511 with nine home runs in that stretch. Matt Holliday will start in left field for the series finale, shifting David Dahl to center field.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits two-run homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Two hits, steal in win•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Rare day off Thursday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Smacks 22nd homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Collects 1,000th career hit•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets rare day off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...