Blackmon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
The 36-year-old looks to be receiving some routine maintenance while the Rockies and Mets wrap up their series with a day game. Randal Grichuk will replace Blackmon as the Rockies' designated hitter, while Jurickson Profar steps into Blackmon's usual spot atop the batting order.
