Blackmon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Blackmon will get a breather in the series opener after he served as the Rockies' designated hitter in all three games of the club's weekend series with the Mets while going 5-for-14 with two home runs and five RBI. Kris Bryant will get a day out of the outfield and will step in at DH in place of Blackmon on Monday.