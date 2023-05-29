Blackmon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Blackmon will get a breather in the series opener after he served as the Rockies' designated hitter in all three games of the club's weekend series with the Mets while going 5-for-14 with two home runs and five RBI. Kris Bryant will get a day out of the outfield and will step in at DH in place of Blackmon on Monday.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Heads to bereavement list•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Smacks fourth homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hitting well in May•