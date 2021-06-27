Blackmon is not in the lineup Sunday at Milwaukee, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Blackmon started the past eight games and will head to the bench Sunday after going 4-for-31 during that stretch. Yonathan Daza, Garrett Hampson and Chris Owings will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday against Milwaukee lefty Eric Lauer.
