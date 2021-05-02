Blackmon is not in the lineup Sunday at Arizona, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Blackmon started the past six games and will take a seat Sunday after going 7-for-21 with two doubles, four walks, four RBI and two runs over the past week. Yonathan Daza will start in right field and bat sixth for Colorado.
