Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Rehab assignment likely on tap
Blackmon (calf) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blackmon participated in batting practice prior to Tuesday's game against the Cubs and appears on track to head out to a minor-league affiliate in the near future, if not Wednesday. The 32-year-old has only been on the injured list since May 24 with the calf issue, so he shouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Won't return when eligible Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Expects to return Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hoping for minimum stay on IL•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Headed to the IL•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: IL stint possible•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Out again Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...