Blackmon (calf) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blackmon participated in batting practice prior to Tuesday's game against the Cubs and appears on track to head out to a minor-league affiliate in the near future, if not Wednesday. The 32-year-old has only been on the injured list since May 24 with the calf issue, so he shouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment.

