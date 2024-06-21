Share Video

Blackmon (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.

It's the third straight contest he's missed as he deals with right hamstring tightness. The Rockies have been bullish on Blackmon's chances of avoid the injured list, but he'll have to be ready soon for that to happen. Hunter Goodman is at designated hitter and Sean Bouchard is in right field Friday.

