Blackmon (quad) is again out of the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.

Blackmon has dealt with both back tightness and quad tightness in the past few days. He'll now have missed three out of the Rockies' last four games. There haven't yet been any reports that either issue is anything serious or that a trip to the disabled list is imminent, but it's certainly not encouraging to see him sit out this often. Mike Tauchman will receive a second straight start in center field.