Blackmon (groin) will sit for the third straight game Monday against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Blackmon exited Friday's game against the Reds with a mild groin strain and hasn't been in the lineup since, though he did appear off the bench in both weekend contests. That suggests he could return to the lineup soon, but it's Yonathan Daza who will remain the starter Monday.