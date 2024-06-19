Blackmon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Blackmon appeared to grab at his right leg while running from first to third base on a single during the first inning, and Elehuris Montero pinch hit for him during the second. The Rockies will take a look at Blackmon to determine the exact nature of his injury, and more information on his status should be available soon.