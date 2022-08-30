Blackmon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The Rockies will send two of their lefty-hitting regulars to the bench in the series opener, as Blackmon and Ryan McMahon will both take seats with southpaw Max Fried taking the hill for Atlanta. Blackmon's absence opens up room at designated hitter for C.J. Cron, while Triple-A Albuquerque call-up Michael Toglia makes his MLB debut at Cron's usual first-base spot.