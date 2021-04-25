Blackmon is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Blackmon has started seven consecutive games, but he will draw some rest for the series finale. He's hitless across his last 16 plate appearances, so the day off may also give him time to clear his head. Garrett Hampson shifts to the outfield and will hit second in Blackmon's absence, with Josh Fuentes entering the lineup to play third base and hit seventh.