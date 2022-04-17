Blackmon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies' matchup with a lefty starter (Drew Smyly) coupled with the early start for Sunday's series finale (3:10 p.m. ET) were likely factors in the lefty-hitting Blackmon getting his second day off of the season. With Blackmon taking a seat, Yonathan Daza will check into an outfield that also includes Randal Grichuk and Connor Joe.