Blackmon will be on the bench Sunday against San Diego, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Blackmon went 0-for-5 at the plate Saturday, ending a six-game hitting streak in which he posted a 1.160 OPS. Randal Grichuk will be the right fielder Sunday, while Connor Joe starts in right field.
