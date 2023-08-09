Blackmon (hand) turned in full workouts on the field Monday and Tuesday and could soon be cleared to begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

Blackmon, who has been on the injured list since June 11 with a fractured right hand, was expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 1, but the Rockies nixed those plans after the 37-year-old acknowledged that he was experiencing some lingering discomfort. The setback was considered a minor one, and Blackmon's ability to perform full baseball activities less than a week later suggests his rehab program is back on track. Expect the Rockies to provide an update on Blackmon's next steps within the next couple of days.