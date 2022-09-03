Blackmon isn't starting Saturday against the Reds.
Blackmon started the last three games but went just 1-for-11 with a double, a walk and three strikeouts. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Resting in series opener•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Extends hitting streak•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Returns to lineup•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in Friday's lineup•