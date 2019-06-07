Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Returns from injured list
Blackmon (calf) was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Mets, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blackmon had a successful two-game rehab stint at Triple-A Albuquerque this week to clear the way for his return to the majors. The veteran outfielder is slashing .300/.356/.565 with 13, doubles, five triples and 10 home runs through 46 games and should resume his everyday role in right field for the Rockies.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Likely back Friday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Rehab assignment likely on tap•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Won't return when eligible Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Expects to return Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hoping for minimum stay on IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...