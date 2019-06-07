Blackmon (calf) was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Mets, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blackmon had a successful two-game rehab stint at Triple-A Albuquerque this week to clear the way for his return to the majors. The veteran outfielder is slashing .300/.356/.565 with 13, doubles, five triples and 10 home runs through 46 games and should resume his everyday role in right field for the Rockies.