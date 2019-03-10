Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Returns to action Sunday
Blackmon (illness) is starting in right field and batting leadoff in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Blackmon was unable to travel with the team to Mexico for the two-game series against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, but his quick return to the lineup should alleviate any concerns. The 32-year-old has yet to find his footing at the plate as he is 2-for-13 through five spring training games.
