Blackmon (back) will bat second and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Guardians, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blackmon sat for two weeks due to back stiffness, but he appeared in a minor-league game Friday and will play with the big-league club just one day later. It looks as though he'll be good to go for Opening Day, though the 36-year-old may require more off days than normal early on to ease him into the season.