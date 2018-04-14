Blackmon (quadriceps) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Blackmon has missed the past four games while dealing with back and quad tightness but will slot back into the starting nine ahead of Saturday's matinee. Over 10 games thus far in 2018, Blackmon is hitting .282/.391/.641 with four home runs, six RBI and one stolen base.