Blackmon went 0-for-1 with a run and one walk in Monday's spring loss to the Dodgers.

Blackmon led off the bottom of the second inning Monday with a walk before he was brought in by a Sam Hilliard double to score the first run of the game. The 34-year-old has gone just 2-for-18 with two runs, two walks and three strikeouts over eight spring games this year, but he'll serve as the Rockies' primary right fielder in 2021.