Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scores three runs in second-half opener
Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored Friday in the Rockies' 11-10 win over the Diamondbacks.
Blackmon picked up right where he had left off prior to the All-Star break in his return to action, logging his fourth consecutive game with at least two hits. The outfielder is hitting .386 with five home runs, 16 runs and 10 RBI over the Rockies' 14 games in July, putting him well on his way to finishing with his best month of the season.
