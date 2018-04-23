Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scores three runs Sunday
Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, three runs scored and an RBI on Sunday against the Cubs.
Blackmon continues to accumulate stats at a prolific rate and he benefited from a big offensive performance from the Rockies by scoring three runs. His home run came in the fifth inning off left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana, though he has remained dangerous at the plate without the platoon advantage in the past. With another series upcoming at Coors beginning Monday against the Padres, expect the big numbers from Blackmon to continue.
