Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scores twice in loss
Blackmon went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs Saturday in the Rockies' 17-9 loss to the Reds.
After reaching base just once in 15 plate appearances over his previous four games, Blackmon was able to get back on track in a classic Coors Field affair in which the two teams combined for 39 hits. The running game isn't a major part of Blackmon's skill set at this point, but his stellar batting average (.327), solid pop (20 home runs, 48 extra-base hits) and regular role as the Rockies' leadoff man still makes him a fantasy star.
