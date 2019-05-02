Blackmon went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, two runs and a walk in Colorado's 11-4 win over the Brewers on Wednesday.

Blackmon has found his stroke after a slow start, as he's now hit safely in 16 out of 18 games since April 12. The strong recent form has boosted the 32-year-old's slash line up to .280/.341/.464 to go along with three homers and 16 RBI over 125 at-bats.