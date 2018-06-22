Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scores twice, steals base Thursday
Blackmon went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in a 6-4 win over the Mets on Thursday.
It was Blackmon's fifth stolen base this season and first since all the way back on May 14. He's also hit just three home runs during that same span. His slash line of .281/.363/.488 is strong, but a bit disappointing for someone of his caliber. Even hitting in the infamous Coors Field, Blackmon has hit just three of his 14 home runs in his home park so far.
