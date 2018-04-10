Blackmon was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to quad tightness.

The team has yet to indicate if Blackmon is dealing with a serious injury, although it's possible that pulling him from Tuesday's lineup was a precautionary measure as he recently dealt with a bout of back tightness. With Blackmon out, Mike Tauchman will start in center field while DJ LeMahieu moves up to the leadoff spot.

