Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup
Blackmon was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to quad tightness.
The team has yet to indicate if Blackmon is dealing with a serious injury, although it's possible that pulling him from Tuesday's lineup was a precautionary measure as he recently dealt with a bout of back tightness. With Blackmon out, Mike Tauchman will start in center field while DJ LeMahieu moves up to the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Back in action Monday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Sits due to back soreness•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Taken out with tight back•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Agrees to six-year deal with Rockies•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes yard twice in Saturday's win•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits three-run homer at Arizona•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...