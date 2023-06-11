Colorado placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

The Rockies haven't provided a timeline for Blackmon's return from a fifth metatarsal fracture, though the nature of the injury portends an absence of longer than 10 days, even though the injury is to his non-dominant hand. Blackmon had been serving as the Rockies' primary designated hitter, but the team could turn to a rotation of players to fill in for the veteran while he recovers from the hand fracture.