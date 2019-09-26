Play

Blackmon is not in Thursday's lineup against the Giants.

Blackmon will sit for the second time in four games as the Rockies go with a younger outfield consisting of Raimel Tapia, Yonathan Daza and Sam Hilliard for Thursday's series finale. The veteran outfielder has appeared in 20 games this month, slashing .300/.388/.543 with four home runs and a 9:9 BB:K.

More News
Our Latest Stories