Blackmon is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

There aren't any reports that an injury is in play for Blackmon, so his absence likely stems from his poor form at the plate of late. Blackmon has gone 4-for-28 over the past seven games and hasn't received an off-day since May 15, so manager Bud Black decided the two-time All-Star could benefit from a breather. Raimel Tapia will cover center field with Blackmon on the bench.