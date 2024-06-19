Blackmon (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Blackmon had to depart Tuesday's contest with right hamstring tightness. He is considered day-to-day. Jake Cave is in right field and Elehuris Montero is at designated hitter for the Rockies on Wednesday.
