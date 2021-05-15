site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-charlie-blackmon-sitting-saturday-778015 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Blackmon will be on the bench Saturday against the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Blackmon left Friday's game with a mild groin strain. The issue is evidently serious enough to sideline him for at least one contest. Yonathan Daza will start in right field in his absence Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read