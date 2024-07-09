Blackmon is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
Tough southpaw Nick Lodolo is starting the game for the Reds, so the left-handed hitting Blackmon will grab a seat. Hunter Goodman will draw the start in right field for the Rockies, while Elias Diaz serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Out against lefty•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Returns as leadoff hitter•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Returns from IL•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Likely back when first eligible•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•