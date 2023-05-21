Blackmon is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Blackmon will take a seat as the Rockies face left-hander Andrew Heaney on Sunday. The outfielder has been limited to just 39 at-bats versus southpaws in 2023, batting .282 with two extra-base hits. Kris Bryant will draw the start at designated hitter while Randal Grichuk enters the lineup in right field and bats fourth in the series finale with Texas.
