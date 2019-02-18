Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slated to play right field
Manager Bud Black said Blackmon will start in right field for the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
It was originally thought that Blackmon would shift to left field in 2019 with Ian Desmond set to take over primary center field duties, but the Rockies prefer Dahl and his range in left field, leaving Blackmon to man the right side of the outfield. Regardless of where he plays, the veteran outfielder figures to be a staple in Colorado's lineup after hitting .291/.358/.502 with 29 homers and 12 stolen bases in 156 games last season.
