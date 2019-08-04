Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Giants.

The 33-year-old just keeps on collecting hits. Blackmon is slashing .383/.431/.596 over his last dozen games, and on the season he sports a .961 OPS with 22 homers, 63 RBI and 80 runs in 92 contests. Steals no long seem to be part of his skill set -- he's 2-for-6 on the basepaths in 2019 -- but hitting leadoff and calling Coors Field home still gives Blackmon rock-solid fantasy value.