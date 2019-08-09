Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's loss to the Padres.

Blackmon doubled and scored in the third inning and temporarily tied the game with a solo shot in the fifth. The 33-year-old has enjoyed a hot start to August, hitting .407 (11-for-27) with three homers and three doubles. He possesses one of the most extreme home-road splits in baseball, batting an eye-popping .418 with 17 long balls in Colorado while falling to .250 with seven homers on the road.