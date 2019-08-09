Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slugs 24th homer
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Thursday's loss to the Padres.
Blackmon doubled and scored in the third inning and temporarily tied the game with a solo shot in the fifth. The 33-year-old has enjoyed a hot start to August, hitting .407 (11-for-27) with three homers and three doubles. He possesses one of the most extreme home-road splits in baseball, batting an eye-popping .418 with 17 long balls in Colorado while falling to .250 with seven homers on the road.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Doubles twice in win•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slugs 22nd homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Remains out Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal