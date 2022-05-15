Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Saturday in a 10-4 win against Kansas City.
Blackmon's first-inning homer gave the Rockies an early 2-0 lead and was his first long ball since April 26. The veteran outfielder ranks second on the team with five homers on the campaign, but he is slashing a modest .217/.274/.400 over 127 plate appearances. Blackmon was once a steady bet to hit over .300, but he has some work to do just to get to his previous career-worst .255 mark by the end of the campaign.