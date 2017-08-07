Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slugs three doubles in loss

Blackmon went 3-for-5 with three doubles, a run and an RBI Sunday against the Phillies.

All three of Blackmon's doubles came against starter Aaron Nola, who held the rest of Colorado's talented lineup without an extra-base hit. The All-Star outfielder was effective as usual during this six-game homestand, racking up three multi-hit efforts while scoring seven runs out of the leadoff spot. He's batting .398 at Coors Field and .273 on the road, so expect a decline with a five-game road trip next on the schedule.