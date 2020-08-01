Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored in Friday's 8-7 loss against the Padres.
Blackmon notched his first long ball of the season with a one-out blast off Garrett Richards in the first inning, and he has hit safely in each of Colorado's four games, notching at least two hits in his last three contests.
