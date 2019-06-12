Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Smashes three-run homer in win
Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and an additional run Tuesday in the Rockies' 10-3 win over the Cubs.
Blackmon's three-run blast off former teammate Tyler Chatwood in the sixth inning helped the Rockies turn the game into a runaway. Since returning from the injured list June 8, Blackmon has picked up right where he left off before succumbing to the calf issue. He's gone 6-for-16 with two home runs and two doubles in his first four games back in action.
