Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and an additional run Tuesday in the Rockies' 10-3 win over the Cubs.

Blackmon's three-run blast off former teammate Tyler Chatwood in the sixth inning helped the Rockies turn the game into a runaway. Since returning from the injured list June 8, Blackmon has picked up right where he left off before succumbing to the calf issue. He's gone 6-for-16 with two home runs and two doubles in his first four games back in action.