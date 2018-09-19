Blackmon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Blackmon briefly put Colorado ahead with his fifth-inning home run -- his 27th of the year -- though the Dodgers would tie it back up in the bottom of the frame in the extra-inning defeat. The 32-year-old is working on an 11-game hitting streak and is now slashing .375/.438/.656 across 64 at-bats since the start of September.