Blackmon went 2-for-5 with two RBI on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Blackmon turned in another productive start, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Specifically, he recorded two RBI singles, one coming in the first frame and the other in the seventh. With the benefit of his recent run, Blackmon is now hitting .330/.375/.610 across 496 plate appearances for the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories